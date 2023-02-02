Clinton County selects ISP for broadband expansion project

Clinton County has selected an internet service provider to help expand broadband access to more residents.

The county will contract with Concord, Michigan-based Frontier Communications in a bid to expand broadband service to about 4,300 households.

Officials have applied for a state infrastructure grant that they say will leverage Frontier’s own investment in the project.

Clinton County Board of Commissioners chairman Bob Showers says greater broadband access is a key factor for economic growth.

“If people can move here and have quality access to internet, your entire geographic area becomes an attractive place to build a house or to live,” Showers said.

“Business, education, communication happens through the internet, and if you don’t have that same quality access that others you, you’re disadvantaged,” he added. “I see broadband like I do having electricity. It should be a given.”

The $25.2 million project would take place in three services areas, including Ovid and portions of Bath Township.

Showers says Clinton County may learn if it will receive the state grant as early as July.

