East Lansing city clerk's office sees two resignations

The East Lansing city clerk and deputy clerk are both resigning from their positions. Their resignations add to a series of departures from city offices.

East Lansing City Clerk Jennifer Shuster administered nine elections, implemented the city’s first satellite clerk’s offices, expanded voter accessibility, and worked with Michigan State University to educate student voters. She’s also oversaw the implementation of an online Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) portal.

According to a release, Shuster has taken a job with the Michigan Senate. Her last day is Feb. 10.

“Jennifer has been an integral part of the organization for the past five years and we want to thank her for the important work that she has done to ensure the success of East Lansing’s elections, while also working tirelessly to expand voter accessibility throughout the East Lansing-MSU community. We wish her all the best in her new job,” said acting City Manager Kim Johnson in a release from the city.

In the interim, Marie Wicks has been appointed to fill the role as clerk by Johnson. Wicks has 12 years of experience as a clerk for East Lansing. She held the position prior to her departure in 2018.

“Marie is the perfect person to serve as the interim clerk,” Shuster said in the same release.

“Her years of knowledge at the City and her sustained commitment to work in elections for this jurisdiction will allow her to continue the work we have started. She also has familiarity of the other services provided by the Clerk’s Office. I am confident with this succession plan as I advance in my career.”

Deputy Clerk Kathryn Gardner is also leaving her post after 18 years. She’s moving on to a new job at Michigan State University.

The resignations add to a series of departures from city offices including the recent dismissal of City Manager George Lahanas.