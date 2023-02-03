St. Johns Public Schools Superintendent Mark Palmer to retire in June

Courtesy / Mark Palmer Mark Palmer will retire as superintendent of St. Johns Public School at the end of June capping a 35 year career in education.

St. Johns Public Schools Superintendent Mark Palmer has announced he will retire at the end of June after two decades in the district.

Palmer started his career in education in 1988 before becoming principal of St. Johns High School in 1999. Since 2018, he’s served as the district’s superintendent.

His decision to retire comes from no longer being able to keep up with the daily grind, he said. He’s not sure what’s next but he wants to stay involved in education.

“I hope to be able to find something where I’m not putting in quite as many hours, and [it's] not quite as stressful,” Palmer said. “There are different areas of education that, you know, maybe I can go to work in and still contribute.”

Palmer said his greatest accomplishment was his part in getting a $64 million bond to help renovate St. Johns High School in 2010. Though he adds he’s also found fulfillment interacting and helping the community.

“When I look back over my career and my time, I’ll say, those are the things that are special. That if you could just help one person along the way that’s an accomplishment,” he said.

Palmer says he’s unable to keep up with the daily grind of holding the position, but hopes to remain involved in education in some capacity.

“I started in education back in 1988…and all of a sudden here I am 35 years later and who would’ve thought that it would have gone so quickly,” Palmer said.

He stressed that his family is not moving anywhere, but he’ll miss working with colleagues, students and families.

Palmer’s last day is June 30.