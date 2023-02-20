Gun rights group says it will try to recall MI lawmakers who vote for new gun legislation

State lawmakers could face recall campaigns if they approve new legislation on guns.

After last week’s fatal mass shooting at Michigan State University, Democrats in the state Senate introduced a package of gun legislation.

The eleven-bill package spanning from SB 76 through SB 86 would require universal criminal background checks when purchasing a firearm. It would also incentivize people to store their guns safely and punish those who don’t if their firearms fall into the wrong hands.

A third part of the package details so-called “red-flag law” provisions that aim to keep guns out of the hands of anyone deemed a threat to themselves or others.

“If they think they’re going to be able to quietly pass these bills, without repercussions, I think they’re fooling themselves,” said Brenden Boudreau, the executive director of the group Great Lakes Gun Rights.

Boudreau promised to launch recall campaigns against any vulnerable lawmakers who support the gun bills. He said they wouldn’t have to successfully recall many state lawmakers to tilt control of the Michigan Legislature.

“All it would take is for a single Democrat state lawmaker who voted for these gun control measures to face a recall to potentially lose their election to change the calculus in the Michigan House of Representatives,” said Boudreau.

The state House is expected to introduce its own gun legislation soon.

Amber McCann is the press secretary for State House Speaker Joe Tate.

When asked about the gun rights group’s threat to try to recall state lawmakers who support the gun legislation, McCann said Boudreau’s “group represents a much smaller number of people compared to the vast majority of Michiganders that support commonsense gun reforms.”