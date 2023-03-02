LISTEN: Online sports betting seems to be everywhere. What do Michigan State students think?

EAST LANSING, Mich. – With more and more states legalizing online gambling, it has become something normal that Michigan State students participate in. Michigan made sportsbooks legal on March 11, 2020, allowing sportsbooks to roll out in casinos and online.

Now bettors can simply go on their phone and place a bet.

Students and young adults have family members that have gambling issues, but still choose to start betting themselves. Other students try to get their friends to join in order to get more money to spend.

It could be looking to have fun with friends or trying to make a game more exciting to watch. Young adults have plenty of reasons for wanting to bet on sports. The access to sportsbooks online makes the betting easier to do in a second, from anywhere.

WKAR Current Sports talked to MSU students about their views and sports gambling habits.