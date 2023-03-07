Slotkin kicks off Senate campaign in Lansing following statewide tour

One week after announcing her campaign for U.S. Senate, Representative Elissa Slotkin returned to Lansing Monday night to formally kick off her campaign with supporters.

Slotkin has been holding listening tours across the state, including in Detroit, Grand Rapids and Flint, to introduce herself and hear from voters. The Democratic congresswoman's appearance at UrbanBeat in Lansing's Old Town was her first Senate campaign event in the mid-Michigan House district she currently represents.

Her run for the Democratic nomination for Senate in 2024 comes after Debbie Stabenow announced she plans to retire at the end of her term.

Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU Slotkin speaks with East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon after her remarks.a

Slotkin thanked Michigan's senior senator for her service and said she's running to combat political instability in the country. She pitched herself as a figure who would continue Stabenow's legacy of service as part of a wave of younger leaders in government.

"We need a new generation who thinks differently, who tackles problems differently, and who never forgets that we are public servants when we are in elected office," Slotkin said. "That never forgets that our job is to help the people that we represent, not help ourselves, not work on our brand, not make sure we're a Twitter star...it is the real work of getting things done."

Slotkin's remarks largely mirrored her House campaign agenda. She said she wants to promote Michigan's economic development and job-creation while strengthening the U.S. supply chain.

She added she'll protect schools from gun violence and defend civil rights, including voting accessibility and abortion rights.

“Right now, we can't take our rights and our democracy for granted," Slotkin said. "We must defend them actively. And we need people who will stand up and fight and do that.”

Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU Slotkin addresses members of the media after the event.

Slotkin’s run for Senate leaves her House seat more competitive in 2024. She has a record of gaining crossover support from Republicans and independents. Her 2022 House race was also one of the most expensive in the country, and her Democratic successors may struggle to match her fundraising skills next year.

A number of Democratic political figures, including Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, have expressed interest in running for the seat. Slotkin says she’s spoken with her potential successors and that she'll work to ensure a Democrat continues to represent the district.

Former Republican state Senator Tom Barrett is also planning on running, according to a campaign strategist.