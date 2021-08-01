-
In the U.S. Senate race Democrat Incumbent Senator Gary Peters is polling ahead of his Republican opponent, but continues to be outraised. Senator Peters…
Another version of this story previously aired on Weekend Edition Saturday. When Donald Trump won the state of Michigan in 2016, he did it by a narrow…
Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Michigan to raise money for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James.Pence will attend a fundraiser in Oakland…
Republican businessman Sandy Pensler said Wednesday he contributed $5 million to his campaign for U.S. Senate, giving a jolt to a race in which the GOP is…
Republicans Rocky Raczkowski and Lena Epstein plan to seek a suburban Detroit House seat opening due to a retirement.Raczkowski, who has previously run…
Republican businesswoman Lena Epstein announced Monday she will run for U.S. Senate in 2018, saying Michigan is ready for another outsider with business…
Democrat Gary Peters just began his third year as Michigan’s junior Senator.He joined WKAR's Brooke Allen on Tuesday to discuss security, the Trump…