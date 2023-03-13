MSU women’s basketball head coach Suzy Merchant is stepping down

Michigan State University women’s basketball head coach Suzy Merchant is stepping down from the program.

Suzy Merchant has been absent from the sidelines as head coach of the MSU women’s basketball team since late January following a car accident.

On Monday afternoon, she came to a mutual decision with MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller to officially step down as head coach of the program, citing health reasons. The move is effective immediately.

Merchant took over at MSU in 2007 and, while with the Spartans, compiled a 327-186 record, reaching the NCAA Tournament 10 times. She also won the Big Ten regular season title twice, first in 2011 and again in 2014.

Merchant was named Big Ten Coach of the year in 2011 and reached the Sweet 16 in 2009.

“After much consideration and consultation with my healthcare providers, I have come to the difficult decision that it is in my best interest," Merchant said in a statement. "I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the entire Michigan State community, including the administration, faculty, and staff.”

Associate head coach Dean Lockwood will continue to serve as the interim head coach while a national coaching search is conducted.