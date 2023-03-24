Grand Ledge community newspaper publishing its final edition after 154-year run

A mid-Michigan newspaper with roots dating back almost to the Civil War is printing its last edition on Sunday.

The Grand Ledge Independent began printing its weekly newspaper in 1869, the same year America celebrated the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

Today, digital media is a virtually unstoppable train, so the Independent is stopping the presses.

Grand Ledge Area District Library Director Lise Mitchell says it’s tough to say goodbye to a community institution.

“The paper’s always focused on Grand Ledge news, and having that loss is really where, you know…it’s so hard,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell adds she hopes Grand Ledge community news will continue to be reported.

“I’m sure it was not an easy decision for anybody to make, and I’m hoping that they’ll continue to try to pull in local content into the State Journal, and we really appreciate the work that they do,” she said.

The Grand Ledge Area District Library maintains digital archives of many of the paper’s past editions.

