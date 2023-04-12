MI Legislature returns to Lansing with guns, budget on the agenda

The Michigan Legislature resumed its session Tuesday following a two-week spring recess. One of its first acts could be wrapping up action on a gun safety package.

There’s a batch of gun bills already waiting on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. She’s expected to sign the bills soon. One that’s still waiting on final action by the Legislature would allow courts to order authorities to seize guns from someone deemed an extreme risk. That bill is on the House Judiciary Committee’s Wednesday agenda.

House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) did not rule out a floor vote as soon as this week to send the bill to the governor. He also said the Democratic majority could take up more firearm bills in the future.

“There’s going to be more work that’s going to be done,” he said. “We know this is not the end-all be-all. So that’s going to continue to be part of the conversations.”

House Minority Leader Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp.) said he expects every Republican will vote no due to concerns the legislation could be used to violate due process rights. He said the Democratic leadership is continuing to push a progressive agenda.

“Now you’re starting to see those bills move and those are going to come to the floor,” he said. “And so what I think you’re going to see is a second wave of very partisan legislation before we hopefully get to a place where there’s actually opportunity to work together.”