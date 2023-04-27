Gov. Whitmer serving as co-chair in Biden's reelection campaign

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is playing a high-profile role in President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

Whitmer is serving as a campaign co-chair.

“Like the president says we got to get the job done. We’ve made progress. There’s more work to do. I’m excited about being part of his advisory committee and being a co-chair of the campaign," she said.

Whitmer downplays a potential role in a future Biden administration saying she’s not going anywhere.

"I love this state. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve a second term and I’m going to fill it out.”

In 2020, Whitmer was among those considered for the vice presidential spot.

