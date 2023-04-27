© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Gov. Whitmer serving as co-chair in Biden's reelection campaign

WKAR Public Media | By Steve Carmody | Michigan Radio
Published April 27, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II
Jake Neher
/
WDET

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is playing a high-profile role in President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

Whitmer is serving as a campaign co-chair.

“Like the president says we got to get the job done. We’ve made progress. There’s more work to do. I’m excited about being part of his advisory committee and being a co-chair of the campaign," she said.

Whitmer downplays a potential role in a future Biden administration saying she’s not going anywhere.

"I love this state. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve a second term and I’m going to fill it out.”

In 2020, Whitmer was among those considered for the vice presidential spot.

Tags
WKAR News Governor Gretchen WhitmerPresident Joe Biden
Steve Carmody | Michigan Radio
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody | Michigan Radio
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE