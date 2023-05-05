Ixion, Peppermint Creek Theatre companies find new home at Lansing church

The renovation of a Lansing church is giving two community theatre groups access to much-needed performance space.

The former Asbury United Methodist Church on Lake Lansing Road is being remodeled and will become the third location of Sycamore Creek United Methodist Church. The church is turning part of the building into a performance space called Stage One.

The site will also become home to both the Peppermint Creek Theatre Company and the Ixion Ensemble Theatre.

Pastor Tom Arthur says the idea was to create a campus that would be an asset to the community.

"That’s where this partnership comes in, with community theatre groups and all kinds of other groups including entrepreneurs and bakers in the licensed kitchen in the basement," he said.

Peppermint Creek artistic director Chad Badgero says this collaboration is one of compassion and creativity.

"It’s proving that the Lansing theatre community not only needs a steady, reliable, affordable performing arts space, but also welcomes the chance to practice working together, symbolically and physically, under one roof.”

When the facility opens this fall, it will seat up to 200. The licensed kitchen will house entrepreneurs like the Honey Bun Bakery.

Sycamore Creek also has churches in south Lansing and Potterville.