© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR is supported by
WKAR is supported by
WKAR News

Crumbleys ask MI Supreme Court to toss charges related to Oxford school shooting

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT
211028_gavel_tingey-injury-law-firm-veNb0DDegzE-unsplash.jpg
Tingey Injury Law Firm
/
Unsplash

The parents of the Oxford High School shooter have asked the Michigan Supreme Court to dismiss manslaughter charges filed against them.

That’s after two lower courts rejected the legal efforts filed by James and Jennifer Crumbley. The parents say they had no way of knowing their son would carry out a mass shooting. James Crumbley’s filing said “…one cannot predict the unimaginable.”

Also, the briefs argued that taking the case to trial would set a dangerous precedent.

“Of course, for parents, this interpretation should be particularly troubling, given that the line-crossing is not dependent on the act of the parent, but of the teenager.”

The Oakland County Prosecutor says the parents could have stopped the crime before it happened by securing the gun which was a birthday gift to their son who was 15 at the time of the shooting.

The Crumbleys’ son has already pleaded guilty to 24 charges including murder and terrorism and is awaiting sentencing. The prosecutor is seeking a sentence of life with no chance for parole.

Tags
WKAR News OxfordMichigan Supreme Court
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Support local journalism by becoming a new WKAR donor and get ad-free feeds of your favorite NPR podcasts with NPR+ when you donate $8/month or more! Make your contribution today to fund more vetted news reports throughout mid-Michigan!
DONATE