State officials share tips on how to keep pets cool and healthy during hot weather

With temperatures reaching 90 degrees across Michigan, it’s important to monitor pets for signs of heat stress. That could include increased panting and lethargy.

The breed, age, type of coat and health of a pet can affect its ability to withstand the heat.

Jennifer Holton is the communications director for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. She says residents should avoid taking their pets on hot surfaces like asphalt or leaving them in a parked car.

"Keep them out of things like parked vehicles. Don’t take them on walks in the high heats of the day," she said.

She adds pets should remain hydrated and have a space to walk or rest with shade.

"The kind of things you do for yourself to keep yourself cool and hydrated during the high-heat months is the same thing you can do for your pets," Holton said.

Holton says pet owners should take pets showing signs of heat stress to a place where they can cool down and talk with a veterinarian for more advice.