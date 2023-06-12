© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Historical Society of Greater Lansing to use grant to collect residents' oral histories

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published June 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT
The historic Rogers-Carrier House in Lansing
Courtesy
/
Historical Society of Greater Lansing
The Rogers-Carrier House at LCC will house an exhibition of the Historical Society of Greater Lansing's Origin Stories project.

The Historical Society of Greater Lansing is receiving a grant for a project aimed at telling untold stories in Michigan history.

The Michigan Humanities organization has awarded five $25,000 to groups across the state including the society as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

Bill Castanier is the president of the Historical Society of Greater Lansing.

He says the society’s Origin Stories project will focus on how and why people came to mid-Michigan and what they did when they arrived. 

“Those stories are out there, and we want to bring them to the forefront, to show people wanted to come here. There was a reason for it," he said.

Fifty diverse people, past and present, will be included.

“It’ll be a mix, mixed by gender, race, country of origin. You’ll find some individuals that people have never heard of.”

Castanier hopes to include artifacts like passports or personal belongings, along with oral histories in an exhibition.

The society is working with Lansing Community College to take over space in the historic Rogers-Carrier House on campus for the project.

Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
