© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

MSU Surplus Store to auction off parts of Breslin Center scoreboard

WKAR Public Media | By Al Martin
Published June 22, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT
The Breslin Center during the 2020-21 basketball season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans were allowed in the arena except for family members.
Michael Markoch
/
WKAR-MSU
The scoreboard was installed in 2011.

The scoreboard at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center that hangs above center court is being replaced, and basketball fans will soon have the opportunity to own a piece of Spartan sports history.

The four-sided video scoreboard at the Breslin Center has been lowered to the floor and is currently being disassembled before a replacement is installed.

The structure is expected to arrive at the MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center once broken down.

Those pieces will be sold and auctioned off to the public at a later date to be announced.

The scoreboard features backlit Spartan helmet logos and “Spartans'' in block wording, LED panel screens and speakers.

It’s powered by an older generation of LED lights that have now become dated.

MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Manager James Ives says this is what their store is all about.

"That’s what we do. We get everything that MSU can no longer need, use or want. That’s our job," he said.

"Holy smokes is that sucker big. We are going to try to break it down into usable pieces, if you will, for your typical homeowner.” 

The scoreboard was installed in 2011 for around $2 million dollars.

Tags
WKAR News Michigan State UniversityBreslin CenterMichigan State University Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. To keep improving our service, we need 75 new or upgrading sustainers by June 30th. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE