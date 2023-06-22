MSU Surplus Store to auction off parts of Breslin Center scoreboard

The scoreboard at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center that hangs above center court is being replaced, and basketball fans will soon have the opportunity to own a piece of Spartan sports history.

Yes, it is coming to the store…but just not in one piece. We will be sure to provide updates when available. https://t.co/Dq9rWakWRw — MSU Surplus Store (@MSU_Surplus) June 21, 2023

The four-sided video scoreboard at the Breslin Center has been lowered to the floor and is currently being disassembled before a replacement is installed.

The structure is expected to arrive at the MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center once broken down.

Those pieces will be sold and auctioned off to the public at a later date to be announced.

The scoreboard features backlit Spartan helmet logos and “Spartans'' in block wording, LED panel screens and speakers.

It’s powered by an older generation of LED lights that have now become dated.

MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Manager James Ives says this is what their store is all about.

"That’s what we do. We get everything that MSU can no longer need, use or want. That’s our job," he said.

"Holy smokes is that sucker big. We are going to try to break it down into usable pieces, if you will, for your typical homeowner.”

The scoreboard was installed in 2011 for around $2 million dollars.