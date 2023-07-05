© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Man arrested in suburban Detroit but toddler still missing

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 5, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
photo of Wynter Cole-Smith, a small Black girl
Courtesy
/
FBI
Wynter Cole-Smith was reported missing from the Lansing area at approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 2, 2023

A man accused of kidnaping a Lansing toddler was arrested Monday in suburban Detroit but the girl was not with him, police said.

Authorities were searching for 2-year-old Wynter Smith, a Black child with braided hair who was wearing a white shirt with rainbows.

The 26-year-old man was arrested in St. Clair Shores after a chase and crash, police said.

Wynter's mother told Lansing police that the man, whom she knows from a previous relationship, took her daughter and her car Sunday. The 22-year-old woman was treated at a hospital for stab wounds.

“This is a very urgent situation,” Lansing police said on Twitter early Monday.

An Amber Alert was sent about 2 a.m. The FBI has joined the search for Wynter.

“The FBI is committed to assisting in missing person cases like these, especially when requested by law enforcement partners," the agency said.

