A Detroit teenager who helped the F-B-I as a drug informant in the 1980s is now suing federal agents and others for allegedly violating his civil…
An FBI agent visited the home of a Michigan lawmaker’s top aide after authorities were told that she had discussed the use of tear gas before the…
Federal agents are searching the suburban Detroit home of the president of the United Auto Workers, apparently another step in an investigation of union…
A former FBI agent who investigated the Flint water scandal says the team was moving toward new charges when new prosecutors took over.Andy Arena was…
FBI College Basketball Investigation; Louisville Men's Basketball; Rick Pitino; Bribery; DeShaun Tate; NCAA Sanctions.Well, Wu-Tang Clan called it. "Cash…
Thu June 8 at 10am NPR Coverage on AM870 • FM 94.5 • AM 870 NewsTalk audio stream | PBS NewsHour coverage on WKAR World (23.2) | Former FBI Director James…
The inspector general will examine whether FBI Director James Comey's public statements about the Clinton investigation ran afoul of policies that caution against influencing an election.