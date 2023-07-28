Record number of teams qualify for the AuSable River Canoe Marathon

This year's running of the AuSable River Canoe Marathon will have more teams compete than any other year in its 75-year history.

111 teams from 19 states, three Canadian provinces, Australia, Belize and Germany will be represented in this year's marathon that kicks off at 9:00 p.m. in Grayling this Saturday.

After portaging their boats in a dead sprint to the AuSable, the crews of two will paddle their canoes non-stop for upwards of 16 hours to reach the finish line in Oscoda.

In addition to a record number of teams, this year's crop of paddlers are also breaking demographic records, according to marathon spokesperson Phil Weiler.

"We have a record number of mixed teams. We have a record number of women entered this year. It just growing diversity wise leaps and bounds and we're very proud of it," said Weiler on a phone call with WCMU.

Event organizers are anticipating as many as 20,000 people to flock to Grayling for the start of the race and expect thousands to watch throughout the night to cheer on the paddlers through the darkness.

Weiler said the race has endured for 75 years due, in large part, to the community’s support for the paddlers.

"These are everyday people. I mean, they got to go to work the next day," said Weiler. "But when they get in that race, canoe and take off, they're superhuman, and people just appreciate what this ultra endurance event is for these people."

Due to recent rainfall, Weiler said the river levels are above average for 120-mile race and are much higher when compared to last year's marathon.