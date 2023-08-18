103 Lansing Board of Water and Light customers under boil water advisory

The Lansing Board of Water and Light says more than 100 customers are under a boil water advisory after a water main break in northwest Lansing Friday morning.

Affected customers live in an area between W. Grand River between Grove Road and Forest Hills Road, including Industrial Parkway, National Parkway, John Henry Drive, S. Lowell Road between W. Grand River and State Road, Ingersoll Road, Watertown Parkway, Thunder Lane and Country Village Mobile Homes.

The BWL says those in the impacted area should bring tap water to a boil and then keep it boiling for a minute before use, or use bottled water.

“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water,” a press release from the public utility read.

“We know this is an inconvenience for our customers, but we want to take every precaution to ensure we’re delivering safer water,” BWL General Manager Dick Peffley said in a statement.

“This is the second break in the same area, so we are working on replacing the broken section with a new main.”

The BWL is currently conducting water quality tests and will share the results when the water is safe to use.

