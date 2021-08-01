-
The Lansing Board of Water and Light is extending its utility shutoff moratorium to April 15th of next year. Governor Gretchen Whitmer's moratorium on…
-
The Lansing Board of Water and Light is releasing a new plan to increase its use of renewable energy. The BWL has set a goal of delivering 50 percent of…
-
The Lansing Board of Water and Light has broken ground on a new $500 million power plant in Delta Township. The Delta Energy Park along South Canal Street…
-
The City of Lansing wants to power city buildings with 100 percent renewable energy by this July, says Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.Mayor Schor presented the…
-
The Lansing Board of Water and Light is announcing its biggest-ever project. The utility will build a new natural gas plant in Delta Township. At a price…
-
The Lansing Board of Water and Light has started work on a new project. The utility will build a seven-mile electricity transmission line designed to…
-
A coal-burning power plant in central Michigan is expected to go offline by 2025.The planned retirement of Delta Township's Erickson Power Plant is part…
-
This week, the Lansing Board of Water and Light will replace the last of Lansing’s lead water service lines. We talk with the Board’s general manager,…
-
The Lansing Board of Water and Light was recently the subject of a cyber attack. We talk with Board of Water and Light General Manager Dick Peffley about…
-
The Lansing Board of Water & Light’s replaced a lot of lead water pipes in recent years. In the process, they’ve perfected a method they say can help…