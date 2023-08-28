Clinton County taking applications for goose hunt

It's the final week to apply for an upcoming hunt aimed at controlling nuisance waterfowl in Clinton County.

The goose population at Clinton Lakes County Park and nearby Francis Motz Park can grow to as much as a thousand during migration season.

“They make a mess on the beaches, on the sidewalks, picnic tables, things like that as well," Clinton County Parks and Greenspace Coordinator Kyle Thornton said.

There will be six winners chosen for each day of a ten-day hunt later this year. Participants will hunt only in Clinton Lakes County Park.

Controlling the geese population isn’t the only aim of the program. the hunt provides an opportunity for recreation.

“You can’t find places to hunt everywhere because there’s so much private land, and so, it’s providing some public land for people to go use as well," Thomas said.

Last year, 39 birds were harvested during the hunt. Any geese or ducks killed can be kept by the hunter.

The application deadline is midnight on Labor Day. A drawing will be held two days later, and winners will be notified by September 7th.