Logan Square avoids receivership, agreeing to Lansing's security terms after shooting

The City of Lansing has reached a legal settlement requiring new security improvements at the Logan Square shopping center, which became a scene of gun violence over the summer.

City officials filed a complaint last month asking an Ingham County Circuit Court judge to declare Logan Square a “public nuisance” and appoint a receiver to take temporary ownership of the property. That was after five people were injured during a July mass shooting in the shopping center’s parking lot.

Property owners signed a deal with the city this week to make certain improvements to avoid a legal battle. Those include having an on-site security guard who is licensed with the state and increasing cooperation with law enforcement. The agreement gives police access to footage from 32 surveillance cameras installed throughout the shopping center.

Deputy city attorney Amanda O’Boyle said she’s optimistic that the owners will follow the agreement.

“We will continue to act in good faith, and we have hope that plaintiff’s counsel will also follow the terms of the agreement and act in good faith,” O’Boyle said. “And should they not, we have a pathway forward already in the agreement to bring that matter back before the court if there’s any issues.”

The settlement represents an extension of Lansing's attempts to respond to violence at the property. City councilmembers also revoked the cabaret license of a venue that was hosting an event close to the shooting this summer, arguing the owner could have done more to prevent the violence.

O’Boyle said property owners are also required to remove any damaged, unattended vehicles from the premises and work with a real estate entity to combat illegal activity. Illicit activities, like illegal gambling, have allegedly occurred on site.

“If we could just generally clean up the property, improve access and communication, and along those same lines they’ve also agreed to meet monthly with the Lansing Police Department to discuss any issues,” O’Boyle said.

The shopping center is expected to follow the agreement for a two-year period.