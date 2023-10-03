BREAKING NEWS: School shooter's parents will stand trial.

The parents of the Oxford school shooter will stand trial on charges connected to the murders.

That’s after the Michigan Supreme Court let stand lower court rulings that denied the requests from James and Jennifer Crumbley to have involuntarily manslaughter charges against them dismissed.

The couple argued it was not foreseeable that the gun they made available to their son would be used in the school shootings that took place in November of 2021.

The charges against them also allege they ignored their son’s mental health needs.

The shooting left four students dead.

