BREAKING NEWS: School shooter's parents will stand trial.

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published October 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
Jennifer and James Crumbley, wearing masks, along with their attorney sit in a courtroom, a law enforcement officer isbehind them
Paul Sancya
/
AP
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich. on Feb. 8, 2022.

The parents of the Oxford school shooter will stand trial on charges connected to the murders.

That’s after the Michigan Supreme Court let stand lower court rulings that denied the requests from James and Jennifer Crumbley to have involuntarily manslaughter charges against them dismissed.

The couple argued it was not foreseeable that the gun they made available to their son would be used in the school shootings that took place in November of 2021.

The charges against them also allege they ignored their son’s mental health needs.

The shooting left four students dead.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta
