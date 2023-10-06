© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan is getting $1.6 billion in additional infrastructure funds

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published October 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT
Workers repair I-496 in downtown Lansing.
Courtesy photo
/
Michigan Department of Transportation
Workers repair I-496 in downtown Lansing.

The White House announced this week that Michigan is in line to get $1.6 billion dollars in new federal infrastructure funding. It’s part of a nationwide allocation of federal infrastructure funds for states to use.

The federal government has set 11 broad categories for funding, including bridges and highways, air quality and creating networks for electric vehicle charging.

Representatives for the Biden administration said EV charging networks are a high priority for the Michigan funds.

“You can see with all the auto manufacturers starting to manufacture electric vehicles and one of the challenges that folks have with buying them is a place to charge them when you’re on the highways," said White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu.

"The President has allocated money for each state to set up electric vehicle charging stations on the interstate system."

Landrieu said the state will be allowed a lot of flexibility to determine how the federal funds will be used. Carbon reduction is included in other spending categories.

"This money is going to be used by the governor and the folks there to rebuild the highways, to build off-system bridges, to work on electric vehicle charging stations and the like, so it’s just another big win for the State of Michigan,” he said.

The money is part of a larger $1.2 trillion national infrastructure package that was approved by Congress with bipartisan support.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan's Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
