© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Whitmer says she’d sign reproductive rights package that’s less than she asked for

WKAR Public Media
Published October 30, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich.
Al Goldis/AP
/
FR11125 AP
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan Senate advanced a tax relief proposal to Gov. Whitmer's desk late Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 that will provide tax cuts for the state's retirees and low-wage workers. Democrats were unable to garner Republican support to approve $180 “inflation relief checks” that Whitmer had unveiled as part of her plan. Without the $180 checks, an income tax rate reduction is likely. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, file)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she would sign a reproductive rights package from the Legislature even if it is less than she has called for.

Whitmer backs legislation that would sweep away many abortion restrictions remaining on the books. The Michigan Senate last week adopted a bill to do that and sent it to the House. But the effort appears stalled, largely over repealing the law that forbids the use of Medicaid funds for most abortions. At least one House Democrat is opposed to that and the margins in the House and the Senate are slim.

Whitmer said she will step back if that is necessary to get the rest of the legislation adopted.

“I’m trying to negotiate and get all of them over the finish line,” she said, “but if any version of the act comes where a piece or two doesn’t make it or all of it does, I’m going to sign whatever hits my desk.”

Whitmer said repealing abortion restrictions is necessary to align state laws with the reproductive rights amendment adopted last year by a 57% to 43% margin.

The alternative to legislative action is court challenges, which could take years and be costly.

The Legislature returns to the Capitol Tuesday.
Tags
WKAR News abortionPro-Abortion Rights
Reporters at WKAR work tirelessly in our community, covering topics and issues other news outlets don't. Every donation, no matter how small, helps fund more reporting about our hometowns. Make your donation today!
DONATE