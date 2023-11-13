© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
House, Senate to wrap up session Tuesday

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published November 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST
Reginald Hardwick
/
WKAR-MSU

The Michigan Legislature convenes Tuesday to gavel out its historic 2023 session.

The wrap-up means no session days, no floor votes, and no committee meetings until the Legislature re-convenes in mid-January.
Even then, things might be slow to start.

Democrats in the House and the Senate will still hold on to the gavels. But the majority will be temporarily evened to a 54-54 split with Republicans.

The vacancies are the result of Representatives Lori Stone (D-Warren) and Kevin Coleman (D-Westland) winning local mayoral races. That will leave the House with an even split until special elections fill the vacancies, a process that could take months.

During that period, Democrats will remain in control of the House.

The mid-November end to the session will start the clock that will allow many laws adopted this year to take effect in mid-February. That includes an early presidential primary, gun safety laws, formally repealing Michigan’s dormant abortion ban and adding LGBTQ protections to Michigan’s civil rights law.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
