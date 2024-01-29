Hoekstra expects Michigan GOP leadership dispute to end soon

A leader of the Michigan Republican Party – at least the one designated by one faction of the riven organization – predicts the controversy over who’s running things will be decided soon. That's after a top aide to the other claimed leader, Kristina Karamo, sent a letter to the national party saying Karamo was improperly removed as state party chair.

Pete Hoekstra, a former congressman and ambassador, was selected on Jan. 20 by Republican State Central Committee members who were frustrated by the drama and anemic fundraising under Karamo. The committee on Jan. 6 had voted to remove Karamo after slightly less than a year in the job.

Hoekstra said Friday that he has started to settle into the job of party chair and has been in touch with local party leaders.

He predicted the dispute over leadership will be settled soon. There is a hearing scheduled Tuesday in Kent County Circuit Court as part of a lawsuit seeking to remove Karamo as party chair, and there is a request for recognition from the Republican National Committee, which meets Jan. 30 through Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.

But Hoekstra said the ultimate decision might not be made in either of those forums.

In an appearance on the public television show “Off The Record,” Hoekstra said former President Donald Trump may eventually decide.

“Somewhere along the line, the President of the United States – or the nominee for the Republican Party to be the next president – may step in and say this is who I want,” he said.

Hoekstra served in the Trump administration as the U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands.

Hoekstra said he has already gotten to work contacting party activists and fundraising. He said the party is “nine months behind” where it should be in this election cycle, but he thinks voters ultimately won’t be focused on the Michigan GOP's internal drama.

“People have no idea what a party does,” he said. “They have no idea who a state chairperson is. They’re voting their pocketbooks and they’re going to be voting on issues.”

Karamo insists that she remains the chair, saying the dissident group acted outside party rules.

A published report Friday said Karamo’s executive director, Jim Copas, sent a letter to the Republican National Committee, pushing against Hoekstra's claim.

“Kristina Karamo is the MIGOP chair despite all the drama,” wrote Copas, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The letter protests the RNC’s decision that Karamo was properly removed while refusing to recognize either claimant as chair.

Neither Karamo nor Hoekstra will be seated at the RNC meeting in Las Vegas.