© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rare February tornadoes strike Michigan

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published February 28, 2024 at 5:45 PM EST
An aerial photo of a large warehouse in the Grand Blanc township. The roof and walls of the warehouse are completely destroyed.
Courtesy
/
City of Grand Blanc
Due to the tornado's wreckage, forty residents were forced to evacuate during Tuesday night's storms.
A person with white skin holds in their open palm four pieces of hail around a quarter inch in diameter.
Courtesy
/
Matt Alderink

Record breaking high temperatures brings tornadoes and hail. This photo of hail was taken in Battle Creek around midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Two separate tornadoes struck down along areas of Genesee and Calhoun Counties early Wednesday morning following a record-breaking February day with temperatures reaching into the low 70s.

The National Weather Service classified the tornado in Genesee as EF-2, with peak winds reaching 115 miles per hour, and the one in Calhoun County as EF-1, exceeding 110 miles per hour. The rare weather events mark only the second recorded instance of February tornadoes in southeast Michigan.

Hail as large as one-inch in diameter was also observed across the Lower Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado in Grand Blanc touched down around 1 a.m. Wednesday, leaving behind a broken gas line and several downed trees and power lines.

“There's an old apartment building that part of the roof was pulled off,” said Grand Blanc Police Lieutenant Bryan Byarski. “Most of the damage was from uprooted trees falling against homes.”

Despite the extensive wreckage from the storm, no injuries have been reported.

During the event, Grand Blanc police say a woman's home was damaged by a large tree.

"The homeowner was fine,” said Byarski. “She heard the sirens and made her way to the basement just as the tornado came through and dropped the tree on her house.”

She, along with 40 residents of the city's largest subdivision, Indian Hill, were forced to evacuate soon after the tornado touched down due to the damage.

“The fire department helped people evacuate their homes because of the gas line break,” said Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer.

The Genesee County tornado tore off the roof and walls of a large warehouse located in Grand Blanc.
Courtesy
/
City of Grand Blanc
An EF-2 tornado in Grand Blanc leaves wreckage and devastation.

Following the storm, the city’s department of public works staff have been clearing and assessing the damage left behind.

“We have not declared a state of emergency at this time, but as we get further into this that may change the picture,” said Jean-Buhrer.

As of Wednesday late afternoon, nearly 1,200 residents in Grand Blanc were waiting for their power to be restored according to Consumer’s Energy outage map.
WKAR News
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE