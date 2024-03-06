WATCH: Snow tubing adventures in Lansing

In the midst of Michigan’s snowy wonderland, the winter chill brings most the urge to stay inside cozied up by a fire, but there are still numerous fun-filled ways to get out of the house and explore. Lansing’s own Hawk Island County Park provides a refreshing twist to your typical winter activities, with their specialty curated snow tubing hill. Timed-entry reservation tickets must be made online ahead of time on their website https://pk.ingham.org/parks/winter_conditions.php and they are notorious for selling out fast. Priced at $11 per person, which includes a provided tube, this is both a budget, and family friendly activity to enjoy the unfiltered beauty of Michigan’s winter wonderland backdrop.

WKAR Current Sports spoke to the Deputy Parks Director to dive into the details of this winter escape: