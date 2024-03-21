High levels of lead detected in Okemos Schools

After months of testing the water in Okemos school buildings, results show high lead levels in several samples.

Levels in one classroom sink were 15 times higher than the federal limit. That sink was shut off.

School officials said water build-up in sinks that weren’t used often caused the higher lead levels in the samples.

“If we do want to get down to zero parts per billion, the way to do that is to flush the water,” Okemos Public School Communications Specialist Shannon Beczkiewicz said. “The recommendation is ten minutes a day.”

The district is following guidelines from the Ingham County Health Department. “At the moment, that is flushing the system, retesting 30 days later, and finding ways to provide safe, filtered water,” Beczkiewicz said.

The last time the district tested its water for lead was in 2016, except for the Okemos Public Montessori at Central. The school was tested three times last fall.

There currently are no regulations for how often schools should test water for lead.

Legislation signed last fall sets guidelines for schools to improve drinking water. The state has until April to give more guidance on the new regulations.