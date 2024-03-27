© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Lansing Masonic Temple holds open house with city hall plans in limbo

WKAR Public Media | By Arjun Thakkar
Published March 27, 2024 at 5:53 PM EDT
The Masonic Temple has seven floors and columns at its entrance.
1 of 10  — Masonic Temple
The Masonic Temple is on Capitol Avenue, about one block south from the current city hall building.
Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU
A mock-up showing what Lansing's Masonic Temple could look like if converted into Lansing City Hall.
2 of 10  — Masonic Temple Mock-up
A mock-up showing what Lansing's Masonic Temple could look like if converted into Lansing City Hall.
Courtesy
The lobby of the Masonic Temple with columns to the side of a staircase entrance.
3 of 10  — Masonic Temple Lobby
The lobby of the Masonic Temple.
Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU
A classroom on the second floor, where Lansing City Council chambers would be located.
4 of 10  — Masonic Temple Classroom
A classroom on the second floor, where Lansing City Council chambers would be located.
Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU
The building once held classes and offices for the Cooley Law School.
5 of 10  — Masonic Temple Bulletin Boards
The building once held classes and offices for the Cooley Law School.
Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU
A room with bookcases and shelves.
6 of 10  — Masonic Temple Office
A room with bookcases and shelves.
Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU
An opening showing a wall interior and pipes.
7 of 10  — Masonic Temple Hole.
$40 million in state funds would be used to purchase and renovate the building.
Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU
An auditorium from an upper mezzanine.
8 of 10  — Masonic Temple Auditorium
The sixth and seventh floors of the building include an auditorium and mezzanine.
Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU
Another view of the auditorium.
9 of 10  — Masonic Temple Auditorium 2
John Hindo, president of the Boji Group, says there are discussions in progress for what the top three floors of the building could be used for, including this auditorium.
Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU
A mock-up with seats and a dais of what Lansing City Council Chambers could look like.
10 of 10  — Masonic Temple Council Chambers
A mock-up with seats and a dais of what Lansing City Council Chambers could look like.
Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU

The owners of the historic Masonic Temple building in downtown Lansing are continuing to pitch their facility as the future home for local government offices as plans to convert the site into a new city hall remain on hold.

The Boji Group, which owns the building, held an open house Wednesday to allow the public to tour the building.

Boji Group president John Hindo said moving city hall there would encourage new growth in Lansing.

“This is a phenomenal building," he said. "It's a great historical building. I think this is a great opportunity for the city of Lansing to spur economic development.”

Constructed in 1924, Lansing’s Masonic Temple building has seven floors, including an auditorium and office and classroom spaces that were once used for Cooley Law School.

The Boji Group is hoping city officials will pay more than $3.5 million to buy the building and move its offices down the street from their current location on Capitol Avenue.

The city has accepted $40 million in state funding to fund city hall renovations. But a purchase agreement for the Masonic Temple building was rejected by Lansing City Council in a 4-4 vote earlier this month.

Councilmembers expressed multiple reasons for objecting, with many saying they wanted more time to consider the plan and share information with residents.

Hindo argued the facility is well-suited for the city's purposes, noting his organization has studied how similar buildings have been used across the country.

“In a few communities, they took their old Masonic Temple and repurposed them for a municipal office building," he said. "It made a lot of sense that the city of Lansing is looking for a municipal office building and has been for many years that this could be a good fit.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has said he's committed to the Masonic Temple City Hall plan. The mayor has expressed support for the plan in part because relocating city hall would open up the current facility forredevelopment into a hotel across from the State Capitol building.

At his State of the City address this month, Schor said he's open to giving the City Council more time to look at the Masonic Temple plan. The city has until September 2027 to spend the state's funds.

But he cautioned that waiting would increase costs for renovating the building.

"This is a project that fits within the $40 million that we have appropriated, so we don't have to use City of Lansing taxpayer dollars. And we're confident that this is the best project," Schor said.
Arjun Thakkar
Arjun Thakkar is WKAR's politics and civics reporter.
