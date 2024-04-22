'Healing Through Kindness and Service'

© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR Public Media | By Lieza Klemm
Published February 13, 2024 at 4:54 PM EST
As Michigan State University marks the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting on campus, a week’s worth of events are planned to help community members heal.

On Tuesday, people painted mini rocks with encouraging messages to place around campus. Stuffed animals with supportive notes were offered to give to loved ones.

Kathryn Harding is the Director of Health, Wellness, and Safety with the Associated Students of Michigan State University. “I think it’s helpful in the way of coming together and doing something positive in the wake of something tragic” .

She said while most of the events are held on the university’s campus, everyone is welcome. “Everybody is having a different healing journey. Everybody’s experience is unique to them.”

An evening remembrance ceremony is planned for Tuesday at 7:30pm the Spartan Statue.

“I think showing up as a community, being there for one another, and then moving forward and doing some good for each other is really important,” Harding said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, coffee and coloring books are available in the Green Room at the MSU Main Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A sit-down gathering at the Capitol Building is planned for Thursday, Feb. 15. The peaceful demonstration starts at 2 p.m., with an opportunity to speak with legislators at 3 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 16, people can go to the first floor of the Eli Broad College of Business, the B-wing lobby in Wells Hall, or room 110 in the Student Services Building for what was named “Self-Care Day” from noon to 3 p.m. Food, “self-care” kits, therapy dogs, and mental health resources are offered.

Harding said several university student groups work together to plan the events. “It’s been really rewarding,” she said. “I’m grateful to all the different people that we’ve worked with.”
Lieza Klemm
Lieza Klemm is a senior at Michigan State University, majoring in journalism with a concentration in broadcasting
