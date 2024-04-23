Businesses have mixed feelings about construction

Work on Michigan Avenue in Lansing is planned to continue for the next two years.

Crews are working in sections. Most of the road is closed to through traffic, while the rest is closed completely.

“It’s been affecting us real bad,” said Hamzah Alsoraki, who works at the family-owned Seahorse Fish and Chicken. “Business has been slow. People have a hard time getting here, so people just won’t come.”

Alsoraki said he believes customers are waiting for the construction to finish. “They’ll be on their lunch break and it just takes way too long to get here.”

“It’s not convenient, you know, having to go from here to there. It’s like a maze.”

The business cut down on employee hours to balance the downtick in customer traffic. “Hopefully, it’ll get better,” Alsoraki said.

Winalee Zeeb, owner of Heartdance Studio, said she’s grateful for the construction. “I think it’s going to attract businesses, which needs to happen,” Zeeb said. “The buildings that need love and care along this avenue are going to take time to renovate.”

The entire project will span from Clippert Street to North Pennsylvania Avenue and is planned to finish in 2025.