Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh resigns, retained as consultant

Meridian Township’s long-time manager is leaving his post amid reports of unethical conduct.

Frank Walsh’s resignation became official during a Township Board special meeting on Sunday.

The board did not say why Frank Walsh resigned. But an investigation from WLNS reported that complaints against the former manager were being investigated, including claims that he created a toxic work environment and that he used township resources to conduct his own private business.

Walsh, who served as manager for nearly 11 years, held back tears when he addressed the board.

“I appreciate all of you, I appreciate our team, I appreciate what everyone’s done. I’ve tried my best, it wasn’t perfect, but thank you,” he said.

But Walsh isn’t leaving Meridian Township anytime soon. In addition to giving him a payout as part of his resignation, the board voted to hire him as a temporary consultant to help officials prepare the next budget and support other projects. Walsh will receive $160,823 for his work through the end of this calendar year.

The board appointed Director of Community Planning and Development Tim Schmitt to serve as interim manager. He said he’s focused on keeping the township moving forward and continuing to pursue its goals for the year.

“I appreciate the the board's confidence in me and I appreciate the staff's so far confidence in me, and I look forward to continuing to serve the residents and businesses of Meridian township as effectively as I can,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt said the board is likely to hire an independent firm to search for a permanent replacement for Walsh.