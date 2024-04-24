© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State officials break ground in Lansing on new lab testing center

WKAR Public Media | By Steve Carmody
Published April 19, 2024 at 7:52 AM EDT
Hans Reniers
/
Unsplash

State officials broke ground Friday on a new lab testing center just southwest of Lansing.

When construction is complete in 2026, the 300,000 square foot facility will provide expanded testing facilities for state health and environmental agencies.

Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the new state-of-the-art building, with expanded testing facilities, is much needed…

“During Covid, we were very limited in how much testing we could do, because we could only bring in so many tests at a time because our unloading area was so small.”

Most of the 320 million dollars being spent on the new lab is coming from Michigan’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
WKAR News
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting. During his two and a half decades in broadcasting, Steve has won numerous awards, including accolades from the Associated Press and Radio and Television News Directors Association. Away from the broadcast booth, Steve is an avid reader and movie fanatic. Q&A
See stories by Steve Carmody
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!


DONATE