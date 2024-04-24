State officials break ground in Lansing on new lab testing center

State officials broke ground Friday on a new lab testing center just southwest of Lansing.

When construction is complete in 2026, the 300,000 square foot facility will provide expanded testing facilities for state health and environmental agencies.

Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the new state-of-the-art building, with expanded testing facilities, is much needed…

“During Covid, we were very limited in how much testing we could do, because we could only bring in so many tests at a time because our unloading area was so small.”

Most of the 320 million dollars being spent on the new lab is coming from Michigan’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.