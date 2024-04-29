WATCH: Pickleball’s presence continues to grow in Mid-Michigan
Spring is here, which means the outdoor pickleball courts around the area are becoming busy.
From local parks, to dedicated pickleball courts, the community’s passion for this fast-paced addictive sport is real. WKAR Current Sports went outside to find who is working on their dink game and staying out of the kitchen.
Jessica Gauthier reports.
