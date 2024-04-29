© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: UPDATES - TV is broadcasting at low power. LEARN MORE HERE.
Current Sports Beat

WATCH: Pickleball’s presence continues to grow in Mid-Michigan

WKAR Public Media | By Jessica Gauthier: Current Sports Beat Reporter
Published April 29, 2024 at 11:59 AM EDT
Jessica Gauthier

Spring is here, which means the outdoor pickleball courts around the area are becoming busy.

Spring has arrived in Mid-Michigan, meaning the area’s pickleball courts will start to pick up in activity.

From local parks, to dedicated pickleball courts, the community’s passion for this fast-paced addictive sport is real. WKAR Current Sports went outside to find who is working on their dink game and staying out of the kitchen.

Jessica Gauthier reports.

GAUTHIER_PICKLEBALL.mov
Tags
WKAR News pickleballTennis CourtsCollege AthleticsCollege AthletesCollege SportsMid-Michigan
Jessica Gauthier: Current Sports Beat Reporter
See stories by Jessica Gauthier: Current Sports Beat Reporter
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!


DONATE