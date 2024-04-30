The students who portray Sparty are anonymous - until their big reveal at graduation

Connor Williams proudly walked across the Michigan State graduation stage at the end of April to receive his Bachelor’s in Economics. There were 13,000 graduates from MSU this spring, but Williams knew his moment would be super special.

His traditional cap and gown garb will be accessorized with some shiny, instantly recognizable green boots: Sparty’s iconic footwear. Williams will finally get to share his identity as Sparty with those he loves most, after four years of keeping it tucked away.

He was a member of the Sparty Mascot Program, serving as the human inside the costume for sporting events, celebrations and appearances. The students who portray Sparty keep the secret until they graduate, following an honored tradition that stems back decades.

The only people who have been in on the secret are his parents, Keith and Amanda Williams.

Mackenize Dekker

“My entire family, except for my mom, went to the University of Michigan,” Williams, a native of Mattawan, Mich. said. “[There is] a lot of banter between the family and I. So I think when this is revealed, it'll be super fun to be able to poke at them for that.

“I've built so many great relationships, so many great friendships and memories that not a lot of people get to make at MSU by doing this.”

Williams only applied to one university. He knew MSU was where he belonged, after attending numerous sporting events and visiting with friends on campus. He knew the next four years on campus would feel like home.

Even then, Williams didn’t completely know what was in store for his collegiate experience.

It was Williams’ mom who sent the email encouraging him to apply to the Sparty Mascot Program. He gave it some thought and decided to give it a shot.

“I love MSU. I love Sparty. Why not?” Williams said.

After a semester-long tryout process, coaching him on Sparty’s mannerisms and interactions, he got an email officially welcoming him to the squad. The first person he told was his mom.

“She was excited for me. She was like, “Oh, my God, this is so awesome!” Williams said. “She has pictures with Sparty from when she went to MSU, so it was one of the best days for her she says.”

Next came a semester-long trial process, followed by a semester-long onboarding process. Each student learns how to properly embody Sparty and best represent the university.

That’s when the journey really kicked off. Sparty makes an average of 350 appearances a year. Williams got to be a part of countless athletic events, wedding receptions, graduation parties, community events, and so much more. Being Sparty opened the door to experiences and interactions unlike any other.

Sparty sees Michigan State University in a way that nobody else does.

“I’d say one of the best feelings of Sparty is being able to go in front of the student body, whether that's doing the run out at the football game or going out onto the floor at the Breslin during a timeout,” Williams said. “I think just being able to be there, represent, and see how everyone's so excited to see you.”

Caeden Hunter, a Michigan State alumni, graduated just one year ago and spent two years with Williams on squad. Like Williams, Hunter also experienced college in a unique way that most Michigan State graduates will never know.

“Being with people on some of the most important days of their lives, like weddings and birthdays and graduations…are just once in a lifetime,” Hunter said. “Especially these people who chose to have Sparty be a part of something that's so important to them.”

Hunter played a role in training Williams. He has seen him grow as a mascot and as a person. Over time, the two of them became close friends and created special memories.

“What makes Connor a good Sparty is that he's not afraid,” Hunter said. “He is a very, very hard worker. He's a goofball. He knows more about Kanye West than anybody I've ever met. He just genuinely is a really great guy.”

Assuming the role of Sparty has allowed Williams to grow outside of his everyday identity of “Connor.” He has taken thousands of photos with fans, given numerous hugs, and spread countless smiles as Sparty. Every event brings new experiences, new interactions, and further growth.

“You're learning constantly,” Hunter said. “There are things I learned my senior year of the program. I'd been doing it for four years, and I'd go to an event, see something I've never seen before, and then have to adapt and change and figure it out from there.”

Williams couldn’t quite pinpoint his very favorite moment as Sparty. There are far too many memorable moments to choose from, from his first runout at a football game to being pictured alongside Paws, the Detroit Tigers mascot.

There is, however, one event in particular that sticks out as being the most unusual.

“One of the strangest events I've had to do…It was just a two-person anniversary,” Williams said. “It was just me and them at their dinner, for 45 minutes.”

He recognizes being Sparty is more than being a funny, goofy guy at athletic events. Sparty also symbolizes courage, strength, and community for every part of Spartan Nation.

“I think one thing we really stress when embodying Sparty is your interactions with just anybody and everybody. Sparty is a very loving and inclusive guy,” Williams said. “We want him to love everybody who's MSU and non-MSU alike.”

Nobody knew that it was Williams in suit for events. Sparty is 7 feet tall with a size 22 shoe. From Sparty’s walk to his flex, it takes time to master his characteristics, especially when having to perform in front of 75,000 fans at Spartan Stadium.

“It's obviously nerve-wracking, but at the same time, you're ready for it,” Williams said. “You don't want to fall, you don't want to trip, you don't want to have any of that. It's like when you are Sparty, you embody that character of having confidence in yourself.”

Williams describes himself as an extrovert who loves to make people laugh and have a good time. Hunter noted that Williams has impressive dance moves to offer the crowd and bring the energy.

“You can make a fool out of yourself. You could be the coolest guy in the room. It doesn't matter who you are. Once you're there in that position, you are Sparty,” Hunter said. “He's goofy, he's fun, he's entertaining.”

The moments Williams spends in suit are once in a lifetime. Less than 80 people in the world have been granted the opportunity to be Sparty.

“Not many people can say they watched football games from the field or watched basketball games courtside,” Hunter said. “It's a very exclusive club, and few are fortunate enough to be members of it.”

Williams recognizes his decision to become Sparty as one of the best he’s made in his life thus far. This experience has allowed him to represent a university that he loves in a positive and uplifting way. It’s been his personal legacy to leave at Michigan State.

But his chapter is soon coming to a close.

“I think it's very bittersweet. I love doing this and so it sucks to end. But at the same time, if you were able to do it forever, it just wouldn't have the same feeling,” Williams said. “As you get closer and closer to that deadline, you appreciate it more and more.”

Hanging up the suit is only one of the changes in Williams’ near future. Although it is a time of change and adjustment, it is also a time of excitement. Williams is participating in all of the end-of-year traditions that come with being Sparty.

Williams kissed the Breslin Center basketball floor at the last home game of the season. He also filmed a reveal video to be posted by the Alumni Office, announcing his secret Sparty identity to all of campus.

“It's super awesome because you're taking part in a tradition that goes back pretty far,” Williams said about kissing the Breslin floor. “When you kiss the floor, it almost feels like you're on the same level as the guys that have done it in the past.”

Crossing the graduation stage also means Williams now gets to share a special piece of himself with the rest of the world. His friends might finally understand the reason behind last-minute schedule changes, missed football games, and canceled plans.

“I'm most looking forward to just being able to tell family and friends and share this experience with them,” Williams said. “I've seen a lot of people I know when I'm in suit and taking pictures with them and stuff.”

Williams admits that, over time, it’s been difficult for him to keep this from those he’s closest to. As the events went on, the excuses began to pile up.

“It definitely is hard to keep the secret because, you know, you're gone a lot,” Williams said. “You're not at tailgates, you're not at events, and sometimes on a Friday or a weekend, you have to go do events on the other side of the state.”

Keeping such a unique and vibrant part of his life under wraps was difficult, but he wasn’t completely alone in the secret. Williams cultivated deep friendships and a unique bond with those on squad after spending so much time with them.

“It's fun because we'll poke jokes at it, or we'll say something that only applies to us,” Hunter said. “To anybody else, it just sounds like random conversation, but to us, we'll talk about events openly, and no one will know or question it.”

Hunter, having taken a walk across that same stage one year ago, knows what it’s like to take off Sparty’s boots one last time. He knows what it’s like to officially attach his name to the program.

“Live it up,” Hunter said. “Be proud of where you came from and how you got there and take all of it in, because this is the one time where you finally get the recognition that you deserve.”

