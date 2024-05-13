Lansing Common FC partners with city to rehab Beacon Field

Lansing Common FC is partnering with the city’s parks and recreation department to rehab a popular soccer field.

The city is working with the club to replace the turf and soccer nets at Beacon Field in Ferris Park. Officials say the nearly 10-year-old space has seen some wear and tear.

Lansing Common FC president Eric Walcott said the club wants to keep the field in good shape.

Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU Lansing Common FC President Eric Walcott speaks about the improvements coming to Beacon Field this summer.

"It's a great place to gather, gives kids, people of all ages a place to get together and play soccer. And we really want to be supportive of that in the community. So we're really glad to be partnering with the city on this.” Walcott said.

Beacon Field was constructed in Ferris Park in 2015 through a public-private partnership. The facility often draws crowds to play soccer games that go late into the evenings.

“We do know that this field here in this park is used really well," said Lansing parks director Brett Kaschinske. "I think what you are seeing with some of the wear and tear here thankfully is from use and not from abuse.”

Walcott said the city will be paying to resurface the turf and the club will replace the netting. The group may seek to raise funds to help replace the barriers around the perimeter of the field.

Officials expect the upgrades will cost around $60,000 and be completed by the end of this summer.

During its first game of the season on Saturday, Lansing Common FC scored a 1-0 homefield win against Livonia City FC at Eastern Stadium.