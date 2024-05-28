Lansing Police Department to enforce youth curfew rules following Memorial Day shooting

The Lansing Police Department is intensifying enforcement of the city’s curfew rules after seven young people were shot in the early morning of Memorial Day.

Police say the shooting happened as a crowd of between 50 and 100 young people gathered near Rotary Park. One 17-year-old was killed, and two other individuals remain in critical condition.

Officials have not identified any suspects in the case and say the shooting did not appear to be planned in advance. At least two firearms were fired into the crowd, according to LPD.

"I'm angry," said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. "As mayor and as a father of two young people in the same age range as those who were wounded and killed the other night, this infuriates me."

Schor said starting today, the Lansing Police Department will begin enforcing an existing curfew ordinance that limits young people from gathering outside at night.

Under the rules, children under 12-years-old cannot be in public places after 10 p.m. Those under 16-years-old are supposed to be home by midnight, with exceptions, including minors accompanied by a parent or guardian.

"We've heard in the past that people don't like enforcement of the curfew ordinance because kids need a place to go," Schor said. "While I agree that youth need things to do as alternatives to violence, being on the streets or in our parks after midnight is not the answer.”

City rules also restrict people from being in parks that close after dusk. Lansing police say they’ll step up patrols in parks, parking lots and areas with previously reported violent incidents to ensure people aren’t gathering there after visiting hours.

Those under 16-years-old who are found outside in public after midnight can be cited with a civil infraction and face fines.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee called on youth who were at the gathering Monday to come forward with information to help prevent future violence.

"At this point, you have to make a decision," Sosebee said. "What side of this are you going to be on? Are you going to be on the side that doesn't say anything, or are you going to take a stand so that we stop this nonsense?”