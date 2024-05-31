River cleanup event in Lansing this weekend

A local environmental advocacy group is holding its third river cleanup event in Lansing this Saturday, June 1. Nearly 400 volunteers are expected to help remove trash and litter from the Grand and Red Cedar Rivers.

Michael Stout is the president of Michigan Waterways Stewards, an organization he founded after kayaking on Lansing area rivers and encountering unsafe conditions from trash and debris.

Stout said he was appalled by the conditions.

“I was paddling down the river, and it was impassable,” Stout said. “If you’re a novice paddler it creates a dangerous situation.”

“Plus, it’s unsightly. It’s unhelpful. It doesn’t represent the community well,” he added.

Since the first cleanup event in 2022 and with the help of hundreds of volunteers and the support of local organizations, Stout said the group has cleared out almost 50 tons of litter and trash.

“This weekend is basically a continuation of what we’ve been doing, to keep a strong focus on our rivers and adjoining greenways,” Stout said.

Stout said the efforts are paying off and the work has become easier.

“We’re not finding the big car tires and tractor tires or 60-gallon drums,” he said. “We’re now focusing on more of those smaller finds that are still important.”

Stout said to efficiently work with so many volunteers, the organizers have mapped out different areas, making sure to address known problem areas. Volunteers get matched with certain areas based on their interest and availability.

Stout said the group is focused primarily on urban areas. Besides Lansing, Michigan Waterways Stewards also organizes events in Kalamazoo, Jackson and Comstock Park.

More information, including how to sign up, is available on the Lansing Rivers and River Trail Cleanup webpage.