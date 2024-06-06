Clinton County updates regulations for utility solar and wind projects

Utility-scale renewable energy projects are facing new regulations in parts of Clinton County after officials approved new requirements earlier this year.

The county’s Board of Commissioners enacted a one-year moratorium in 2023 to pause large-scale wind and solar projects in 10 townships. Officials used the time to form a committee to take community feedback and review the county's zoning rules.

The board updated those regulations earlier this spring, adding requirements for land preservation while guiding where renewable energy projects can be placed and how much noise they can produce.

Clinton County Administrator John Fuentes said the update is meant to address changes in technology.

“Modern wind turbines are much larger than were contemplated 10 years ago in the county's ordinance, so there were some changes relative to the height limitations, as well as the setbacks safety areas related to those potential developments,” he said.

Clinton County’s new regulations only apply to utility-scale renewable energy projects. They will not limit business owners or residents from installing solar panels on their own property.

The ordinance language cites concerns about protecting the environment and property values from solar and wind farms.

"The County wishes to preserve its existing topography and rural character, maintain property values, and protect and preserve the quality and pace of rural life of its residents while preserving the environment and protecting wildlife," the ordinance states.

Fuentes said residents expressed an interest in regulations that would limit the impact of renewable energy projects for surrounding property owners "to ensure they weren't subject to adverse noise or visual aspects of wind turbines."

According to Fuentes, Clinton County has not yet received any new proposals for a utility-scale renewable energy project since the zoning changes.