Mid-Michigan to face potentially record-high heat next week

Mid-Michigan is gearing up for a significant heat surge starting this weekend, with temperatures expected to soar well into the 90s.

The region could approach or exceed record highs for mid-June, according to the National Weather Service, with the rise in temperatures projected to begin Sunday and increase over the next three to four days.

Brandon Hoving, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids, said current forecasts suggest highs around 93 degrees. He attributes the upcoming heat to a large area of high pressure settling over the Midwest and Great Lakes region.

“That typically gives us fair weather, dry conditions and more sun than clouds," Hoving said. "That’s going to allow things to heat up and really bring that hot air up into Michigan.”

Hoving said Michigan has experienced slightly above-normal temperatures this spring and early summer, without any significant heat waves so far. However, if temperatures were to exceed 95 degrees, he would consider that unusual for the region.

In addition to extreme heat, Hoving said the area can also expect a significant amount of humidity. He noted Michigan has enjoyed relatively low humidity so far, but it’s important to start taking precautions.

“Next week, if people are planning on working outside for extended periods of time, just remember that the humidity is going to be on the rise ... you really need to stay hydrated as much as you can.”

Hoving recommended residents plan ways to beat the heat ahead of time. Some of his ideas include visiting community pools, inland lakes or local cooling centers.

“For folks that don’t have air conditioning, especially in urban areas that may have older houses, they’re going to want to prepare to find ways to cool off.”

Hoving said people who don’t have access to fans or air conditioning should check with local and county officials to find cooling centers and other ways to outsmart the heat.