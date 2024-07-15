Michigan educators ask state to restore mental health, school safety funds

A union representing teachers across Michigan is asking the state legislature to restore mental health and school safety funds that were cut in this year’s education budget.

Educators say they’re disappointed that the budget reduces the dollars available for grants to fund those programs. The previous spending plan included $328 million in funding for the grants, with the approved budget including about $27 million for mental health and school safety.

The Michigan Education Association is calling on lawmakers to fund those programs. Blake Mazurek, chief of staff for the union, said having fully funding the state's public school districts is critical to having what students need to succeed.

“We're always seeking to help secure that kind of funding that will improve and make Michigan's schools the top in the nation," Mazurek said. "We have a plan to get there, it's just we need resources.”

The budget approved last month keeps per-pupil funding flat compared to the current fiscal year. Instead, the spending plan lets districts lower their payments into the employee retirement system, allowing schools to use those savings on students and staff.

Mazurek said lowering the retirement funding obligation frees up more dollars for student services and to address teacher shortages. The union estimates the move will generate around $250 per-pupil for school districts.

“We're still finding many districts where there's not enough people to fill the classrooms. And so, this money, this funding will help hopefully improve that as well.”

Mazurek says educators are hoping that lawmakers will increase funding for mental health and school safety programs in a supplemental budget this fall.

Some staff at WKAR are members of the Michigan Education Association.