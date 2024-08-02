© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk gets new starting point

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published August 2, 2024 at 2:36 PM EDT
Mackinac bridge fall Scenics, Taken From Mackinaw City, North Region, Cheboygan County
Tim Burke/Tim Burke
State of Michigan- Department of
Mackinac bridge fall Scenics, Taken From Mackinaw City, North Region, Cheboygan County

This year’s annual Mackinac Bridge Walk will offer participants a new place to begin their trek across the bridge.

People can now start their journey directly from Bridge View Park located on the St. Ignace side of the bridge in the Upper Peninsula.

Officials say the decision allows pedestrians to access the annual walk without crossing I-75 first, offering both convenient and safer start point for participants.

"We realized we could that we could cut down on the number of people who had to cross the freeway to participate, and it seems like a simple change, but one that we’re just now figuring out,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority spokesperson James Lake.

Last year, the event saw 35,000 people participate.

The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic for the event on Sept. 2 from 6:30 a.m. to noon with the bridge opening to walkers at 7 a.m.
Melorie Begay
Melorie Begay is the local producer and host of Morning Edition.
