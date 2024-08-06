Mid-Michigan's 2024 August primary election results
Local Ballot Proposal Results
This section will be updated as election results are published.
Ingham County
- Basic health services millage renewal —
- Elder persons millage renewal —
- Lansing Township police and fire millage renewal —
- Lansing Township Street and sidewalk repair millage renewal —
- Lansing Township general operating millage renewal —
- Leslie Township Fire Department millage renewal —
- Williamston Senior Center millage renewal —
- Williamston Community Schools bond proposal —
- Williamston Community Schools operating millage —
Eaton County
- Olivet Township - Charlotte District Library millage —
- Chester Township - Charlotte District Library millage —
- Eaton Rapids Area District Library bond proposal —
- Sunfield Library millage —
- Oneida School District millage renewal —
- Bellevue Village road millage —
Clinton County
- Clinton Area Transit System millage renewal —
- Bath Township public safety millage renewal —
- Bath Community Schools sinking fund millage —
- Dallas Township ambulance services proposal —
- Duplain Township road repair millage renewal —
- Duplain Township emergency services millage renewal —
- Greenbush Township road improvement millage renewal —
- Ovid Township emergency services millage renewal —
- Riley Township roads and bridges millage renewal —
- Clinton County Regional Education Service Agency special education millage —
- Montcalm Area Intermediate School District bond proposal —
Jackson County
- Jackson Public Schools recreation millage renewal —
- Jackson Public Schools operating millage —
- Jackson County public safety millage —
- Hanover-Horton School District operating millage —
- Lichtfield Community Schools sinking fund millage renewal —
- Michigan Center School District operating millage —
- Spring Arbor Township Fire Department millage renewal —
- Stockbridge Community Schools millage renewal —