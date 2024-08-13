Jackson completes Boos Recreation Center renovations

Jackson announced Tuesday it completed renovations on the Boos Recreation Center. The facility has been under construction since March.

Work included stabilizing the 56-year-old building's structure and renovations on the center’s entrance, meeting rooms, bathrooms, kitchen and the gymnasium ceiling. Other improvements include lighting, flooring and heating.

Kelli Hoover, the city's director of parks and recreation, said the renovation project brings fresh energy to facility.

“The Boos Center renovation is the culmination of five years of work to revitalize recreation facilities in Loomis Park,” Hoover said in a written statement. “This project strengthens recreation services for Jackson’s east side and the entire community.”

The city utilized $545,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and Community Development Block Grant dollars to pay for the project.

Another phase of renovations for the building is set to begin in spring 2025. The city says this next project will bring a visitor lounge, an expanded kitchen and an addition for a new staff office and three meeting rooms.