Michigan DNR allows for e-bikes on state trails

Michigan cyclists can now ride certain electric bikes in state parks under a temporary policy announced this month.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources order allows e-bikes on natural-surface trails, like hiking and mountain bike paths. Those include the Potawatomi Trail in Pinckney and the Brighton Recreation Area.

The state already permits e-bikes on its paved trail network — with an exception that allows local governments to opt out.

Ron Olson leads parks and recreation for the DNR. He said the department heard from mountain bikers with health challenges who wanted to use e-bikes. He said the change will make trails more accessible for individuals with limited mobility.

“Some people that didn't like it thought that the e-bikers would go too fast or they create more damage, which we have not found that to be the case,” he said.

The order applies to Class 1 e-bikes, which limit the pedal assistance for riders at 20 mph. Those with mobility issues can request a permit to operate Class 2 throttle bicycles on state trails.

Olson said the DNR will be installing new signage to instruct visitors. Cyclists using e-bikes are also expected to continue following the rules and trail etiquette.

“We just want people that are going to embark upon this to be like they would on on a bicycle, just to be respectful of others and to keep things in control,” he said.

The pilot program will run for one year. Olsen says the department will monitor the results and consider whether to continue allowing e-bikes on Michigan’s trails.