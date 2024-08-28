U-M Health-Sparrow defends plan to demolish old Eastern High School for mental health center

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow is defending its plans to build a behavioral health center on the site of old Eastern High School.

The hospital network plans to invest $97 million to construct a 120-bed mental health facility at the former school. Some community members have been organizing to protect the nearly century-old building from demolition, arguing the project could be constructed on surface parking lots instead.

The group began organizing a campaign last week for a study into whether Eastern should be declared a historic district. The move would create historic preservation requirements for any changes to the building, with requests to demolish or modify its exterior subject to city approval.

John Pirich is chair of the U-M Health Corporation Board. He told the Lansing City Council this week that the hospital system has plans to expand cancer and birth care and construct other facilities. He argued blocking the psychiatric facility project would squander hundreds of millions of dollars in future investments.

“[The] former Eastern High School campus is the linchpin for this vision, and we need to be able to use our property to address the community's healthcare needs today and in the future," he said. "I understand that many feel a connection to Eastern High School. Sparrow will continue to work with the community to honor its legacy as we evolve the U of M Health-Sparrow campus.”

The hospital has claimed the school's footprint is the only appropriate location for the facility due to its proximity to green space, public transportation and the hospital's emergency department.

Margaret Dimond, president of the U-M Health-Sparrow regional network, told the council the hospital wants a world-class facility that can help decompress and deescalate situations for patients — adding that the school cannot be redeveloped for that purpose.

"We need state of the art in Lansing, and we need to be the go-to for mid-Michigan and beyond," she said.

Dimond said there’s a dire need in the capital region for mental health treatment.

“There is not a child or adolescent bed within 60 miles," she said. "If you have a child in crisis, you'll be driving an hour every way, every day, an hour there and [back].”

The behavioral health center is awaiting approval from state officials and the University of Michigan Board of Regents.