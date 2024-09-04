Winners of Michigan's 'I voted' contest announced

Winners of the state’s first ever “I voted” sticker design contest for the presidential election were announced today. The contest was launched in May by Michigan Secretary of State Joceyln Benson.

The nine winners were selected by public vote after submissions were narrowed down by members of the state Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force, which works to better engagement for Michigan’s young voters.

Three winners were selected from each of the three categories including elementary and middle school, high school students and general entry.

A design by Katelyn Stouffer-Hopkins of Lansing was among the nine selected. Her sticker will feature a drawing of an individual saluting an American flag with the words “I’m cool I voted.”

The stickers will be made available for clerks to order and distribute this fall at the polls.

Winners separated by category:

Elementary / Middle School



Jane Hynous of Grosse Pointe, student at Brownell Middle School

Gabby Warner of Rockford

Katelyn Stouffer-Hopkins of Lansing

High School



Olivia Smiertka of Holly, student at Holly High School

Michelle Lekhtman of West Bloomfield, student at West Bloomfield High School

Andrew Brasher of Saint Louis, student at Alma High School

General

